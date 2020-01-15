Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.60 ($9.11).

LON PSON opened at GBX 611 ($8.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

