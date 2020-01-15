Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.41. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

