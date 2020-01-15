Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.64 ($1.35).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 58.64 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.63. The company has a market capitalization of $799.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

