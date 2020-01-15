Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.94 ($1.06).

Get Van Elle alerts:

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.