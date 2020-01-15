Peel Hunt Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to Add

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the homebuilder’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.17). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.74) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.25.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

