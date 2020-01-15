Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will announce sales of $32.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $32.20 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted sales of $31.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $126.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $108,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,126,737. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.68.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

