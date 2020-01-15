PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKI opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

