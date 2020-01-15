Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

