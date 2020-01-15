PFG Advisors Acquires 1,940 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 25.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 24.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 67,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

INFO stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

