PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,217 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

