PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

TWO opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

