PFG Advisors Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO opened at $152.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $132.51 and a 12 month high of $153.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.