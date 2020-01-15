PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

