PFG Advisors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $11,745,016. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.52 and its 200-day moving average is $296.62. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

