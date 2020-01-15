PFG Advisors Has $717,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000.

BSJK opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

