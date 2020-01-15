PFG Advisors Has $836,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

