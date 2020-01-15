PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

