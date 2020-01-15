PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.54. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.