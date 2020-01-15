PFG Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Insperity were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insperity by 279.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Insperity by 8,187.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 40.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,120,206. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

