Philip D. Gregory Sells 600 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

