Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

PSX opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

