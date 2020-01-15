Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Richelle E. Burr Sells 3,900 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 1,649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 327,571 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 239,878 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

