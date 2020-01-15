Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $8.87 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $33.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $35.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.