Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 375,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

