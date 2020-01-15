Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Plus500 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLUS stock opened at GBX 941.60 ($12.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.02. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94).

In related news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.