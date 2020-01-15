Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by William Blair

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRMW. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.16 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.