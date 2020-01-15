Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.