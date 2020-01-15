Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.