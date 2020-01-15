Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

