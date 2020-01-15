ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.