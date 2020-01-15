Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 440.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.83. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

