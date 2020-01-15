Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Raised by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.