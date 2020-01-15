Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 529.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

