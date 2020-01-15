Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

