QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on QADA. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at $196,336,738.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,479. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 150.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

