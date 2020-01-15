Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Quartix stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.96) on Monday. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.30.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

