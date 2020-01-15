QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Raised to at Roth Capital

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

