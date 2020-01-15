QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,404 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $740.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

