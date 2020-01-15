Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

RRC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,060.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

