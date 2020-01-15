Raphael Lamm Purchases 8,207 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

ASX:LSF opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a one year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a one year high of A$1.84 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.52.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

