Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

