Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.