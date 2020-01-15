Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

