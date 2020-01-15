Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.62. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,016. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.