Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,192.52 ($81.46) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,087.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,168.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.09.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

