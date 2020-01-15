Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Update

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

REPH stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $375.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 167,346 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

