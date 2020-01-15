Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RS opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after buying an additional 398,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,590,000 after buying an additional 178,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $13,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

