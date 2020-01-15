Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,807,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of RS stock opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

