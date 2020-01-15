Renewi (LON:RWI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Renewi (LON:RWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 41 ($0.54). Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.47) on Monday. Renewi has a 12-month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of $283.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.