Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Renewi alerts:

RWI stock opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.44.

In other Renewi news, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.